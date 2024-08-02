Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 111.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $442,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $900,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 219,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $689,000. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GBX. Susquehanna upped their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens increased their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Down 2.1 %

Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $49.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.96. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $820.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.73 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

About Greenbrier Companies



The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.



