Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Free Report) by 453.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Quest Resource were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the 1st quarter worth $1,287,000. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Quest Resource

In other news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 19,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $166,664.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,492.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 16,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $136,720.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,513.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 19,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $166,664.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,492.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,073 shares of company stock worth $404,609 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Quest Resource from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Quest Resource Trading Down 0.9 %

QRHC stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $169.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.33. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $72.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.30 million. Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

Featured Stories

