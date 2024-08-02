Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 66.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,450 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Conduent were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Conduent during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Conduent during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Conduent by 1,084.3% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Conduent during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Conduent during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conduent alerts:

Conduent Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Conduent stock opened at $4.08 on Thursday. Conduent Incorporated has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $834.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. Conduent had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

View Our Latest Report on CNDT

Insider Transactions at Conduent

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 38,149,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $132,378,195.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Profile

(Free Report)

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.