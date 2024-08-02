Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lovesac were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 515.4% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac Price Performance

LOVE stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. The Lovesac Company has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $30.39. The company has a market capitalization of $396.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.16. Lovesac had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $132.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOVE. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Lovesac from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Lovesac from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Lovesac from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 18,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $442,990.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,397.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

Further Reading

