Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,990 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 65.9% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 12,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 201,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 15,215 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $328.25 million, a PE ratio of -70.50 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.83. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $6.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VNDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VNDA. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

