Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 11,522 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 56.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,522 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $128,381,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,177,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,986,000 after purchasing an additional 93,916 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,873,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,435,000 after purchasing an additional 59,329 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,419,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,589,000 after purchasing an additional 144,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,274,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $39.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.51. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $39.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.69.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $596.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.37 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.418 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 84.77%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

