Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 12,700 Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in New Gold were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in New Gold by 8.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,499,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,249,000 after buying an additional 5,613,145 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in New Gold by 222.4% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,216,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,186,898 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in New Gold by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 10,101,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,396 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in New Gold by 346.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,635,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477,711 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in New Gold by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,694,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,194 shares during the period. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NGD opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09. New Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

New Gold ( NYSE:NGD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities upgraded New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Cibc World Mkts upgraded New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.18.

New Gold Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

