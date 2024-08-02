Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 16,988 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,988 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 57.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 165,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 60,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

Shares of HE opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.53. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $38.63.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $897.16 million during the quarter.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

