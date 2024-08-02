Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 20,494 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,494 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter worth $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOD opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $596.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.32, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.68. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $15.32.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $35.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.41 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 3.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -631.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

