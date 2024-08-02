Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,669 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

John Bean Technologies Stock Down 3.2 %

JBT opened at $95.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.98 and its 200 day moving average is $97.10. John Bean Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.03 and a fifty-two week high of $120.20.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.19). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 36.66% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.13%.

John Bean Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.