Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 28,906 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 91.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,758 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,906 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter worth about $132,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 243,300.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $70.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.70. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.66 and a 1 year high of $87.40.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.60 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gibraltar Industries

(Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.