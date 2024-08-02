Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 32,023 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) by 79.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 32,023 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 276.8% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,172,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 4.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in REGENXBIO during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 80.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 170,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 75,800 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RGNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Friday, April 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.58.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $237,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,451,033.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $237,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,451,033.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth T. Mills sold 12,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $168,405.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,622,722.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,079 shares of company stock valued at $859,233 over the last three months. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RGNX opened at $13.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $655.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.26. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.04.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.10). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 70.72% and a negative net margin of 299.96%. The firm had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

