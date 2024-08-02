Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 392 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $875,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,599,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on VECO. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

Veeco Instruments Trading Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $39.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -86.80 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.15 and its 200 day moving average is $38.24. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $49.25.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $174.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Veeco Instruments

In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 4,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $150,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,196.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $150,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,196.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $108,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,026.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,526,205. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

Featured Articles

