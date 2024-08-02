Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,282 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 51.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,282 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 3.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Arvinas by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 393.4% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Arvinas from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Arvinas from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. Arvinas, Inc. has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $53.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.98.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

