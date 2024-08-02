Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 53,063 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,802 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 53,063 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,054,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,943,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,538,000 after purchasing an additional 150,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $6.00 on Friday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $6.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.61. The firm has a market cap of $802.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.23 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.17%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $51,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,248. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFFN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

