Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 6,674 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,674 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 415.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Keith A. Goldan bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,037.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 52,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,038.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.73.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $22.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.94. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $25.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.76.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

