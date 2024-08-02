Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes $214,000 Position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,427 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at $8,818,000. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management boosted its stake in BancFirst by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 1,127,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,246,000 after purchasing an additional 45,629 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in BancFirst by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,457 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 85.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Get BancFirst alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 1,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $107,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,214 shares in the company, valued at $130,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BancFirst news, Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 326,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,142,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 1,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,214 shares in the company, valued at $130,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,496 shares of company stock worth $1,576,396 in the last ninety days. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BancFirst Price Performance

NASDAQ BANF opened at $104.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. BancFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $79.99 and a 12 month high of $110.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.11.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 29.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on BANF shares. StockNews.com cut BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BANF

BancFirst Company Profile

(Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.