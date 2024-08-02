Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes $219,000 Position in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 40,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Riskified by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Riskified by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the first quarter valued at about $343,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSKD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Riskified from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Riskified from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.50) on shares of Riskified in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Riskified has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Riskified Stock Performance

Shares of RSKD stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. Riskified Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average is $5.45.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $76.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Riskified Profile

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

