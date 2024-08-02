Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes $279,000 Position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 62,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the first quarter worth $31,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Beauty Health by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 31,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 14,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Beauty Health by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Beauty Health Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $1.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85. The Beauty Health Company has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $210.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $81.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SKIN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Beauty Health from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.86.

About Beauty Health

(Free Report)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

Featured Stories

