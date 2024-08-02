Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CFB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,178,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,980,000 after acquiring an additional 31,452 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 279.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,647 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 8,972 shares during the period. 56.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

CrossFirst Bankshares Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CFB opened at $17.67 on Friday. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $19.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.69.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.