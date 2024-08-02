RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RxSight were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RXST. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RxSight in the first quarter worth $51,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RxSight by 361.4% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of RxSight by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RxSight in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RxSight in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

RxSight Price Performance

Shares of RXST opened at $44.40 on Friday. RxSight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $66.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -35.24 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.08). RxSight had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $29.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. RxSight’s revenue was up 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RXST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RxSight from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of RxSight from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of RxSight from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, RxSight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Julie Andrews sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $906,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Julie Andrews sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $906,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $586,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,906.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

RxSight Company Profile

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Featured Stories

