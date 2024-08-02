Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Position Lowered by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,258,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,318,000 after purchasing an additional 79,139 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,414,000 after acquiring an additional 62,384 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in Ryerson in the fourth quarter worth about $3,087,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,262,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,793,000 after acquiring an additional 164,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 28.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,233,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,961,000 after acquiring an additional 496,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karen Marie Leggio acquired 2,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,984.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,984.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Stock Performance

RYI opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average is $27.84. The stock has a market cap of $817.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ryerson Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $42.78.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RYI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ryerson from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

