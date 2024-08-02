Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 10,903 Shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Stock

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $112,737.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,746,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,057,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust alerts:

On Thursday, July 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 36,371 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $370,620.49.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 22,571 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $227,515.68.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 29,088 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $276,917.76.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Performance

GRX opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $10.53.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $479,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 167,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 34,019 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 310,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 21,613 shares during the period.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

(Get Free Report)

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.