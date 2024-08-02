Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,861,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.02% of Safehold worth $161,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Safehold during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Safehold during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Safehold by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Safehold by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in Safehold during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAFE. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Safehold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Safehold in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Safehold from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

NYSE SAFE opened at $23.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 39.68 and a quick ratio of 42.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.99. Safehold Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $24.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.16 and a beta of 1.65.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Safehold had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $89.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -157.78%.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

