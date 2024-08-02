Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) PT Raised to $25.00

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.60% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Safehold’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Safehold in a report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Safehold from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Safehold from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

NYSE SAFE opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. Safehold has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $24.32. The company has a current ratio of 39.68, a quick ratio of 42.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.38 and a beta of 1.65.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Safehold had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $89.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Safehold’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Safehold by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 145,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Safehold by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Safehold by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Safehold by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

