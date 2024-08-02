Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Trading Down 7.1% After Earnings Miss

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $10.17 and last traded at $10.17. 14,783 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,101,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.02). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 552.52%. The business had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAGE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Institutional Trading of Sage Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 13,573 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 293,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 37,691 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 136,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 28,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 11,086 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $587.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.43.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

