Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sells $2,415,576.10 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 65,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $2,415,576.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,969,393.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 84,150 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $3,202,749.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Sanjit Biswas sold 59,112 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $2,249,211.60.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $3,336,960.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $3,286,080.00.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $2,831,040.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $2,858,880.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $3,210,240.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $3,629,760.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 7,674 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $308,187.84.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 35,320 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $1,444,588.00.

Samsara Price Performance

NYSE IOT opened at $36.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average of $34.81. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $42.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $280.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.51 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.66% and a negative net margin of 27.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IOT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.17.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Samsara by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,433,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,974 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 18.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,639,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,584,000 after buying an additional 2,797,326 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Samsara by 12.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,101,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,253,000 after buying an additional 1,841,149 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Samsara by 102.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,628,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Samsara by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,228,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,225,000 after acquiring an additional 243,170 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Articles

