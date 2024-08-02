Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Director Eugene A. Delaney Sells 8,688 Shares of Stock

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 8,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $650,123.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,899,251.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sanmina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $72.71 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $76.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). Sanmina had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on SANM shares. StockNews.com lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SANM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanmina

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Sanmina by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanmina by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,533 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 108.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

(Get Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.