Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Expected to Earn Q1 2026 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sanmina in a report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Soderstrom forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sanmina’s current full-year earnings is $4.63 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Sanmina’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.27 EPS.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

NASDAQ SANM opened at $72.71 on Thursday. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $76.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.03.

In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $230,837.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,463,504.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $230,837.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,504.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 8,688 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $650,123.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,899,251.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,397 shares of company stock worth $1,347,079 over the last three months. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SANM. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,202 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 721.0% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 36,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 31,717 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

