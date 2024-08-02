Schroder Real Estate Invest Plans Dividend of GBX 0.85 (LON:SREI)

Schroder Real Estate Invest (LON:SREI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Schroder Real Estate Invest Trading Down 0.6 %

LON SREI opened at GBX 48.30 ($0.62) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £236.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -440.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Schroder Real Estate Invest has a 12 month low of GBX 39.15 ($0.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 49.20 ($0.63). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 44.15.

About Schroder Real Estate Invest

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited is a real estate investment company with a premium listing on the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and whose shares are traded on the premium segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SREI). The Company is a Real Estate Investment Trust ('REIT') and benefits from the various tax advantages offered by the UK REIT regime.

