Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock Holdings Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,809,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Schrödinger worth $183,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 22.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 218,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 40,434 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,300,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,367,000 after buying an additional 865,867 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 405,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,507,000 after purchasing an additional 36,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SDGR. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Schrödinger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Leerink Partnrs raised Schrödinger to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Schrödinger from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Schrödinger from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

Schrödinger Price Performance

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $51.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.49.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $36.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.23 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a negative net margin of 75.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schrödinger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.