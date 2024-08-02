Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Trading Up 12.2%

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 12.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 23 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.30). 295,837 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 647,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.26).

The company has a market capitalization of £41.72 million, a P/E ratio of -466.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 17.

In related news, insider Roger Thomas Mather acquired 117,647 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £19,999.99 ($25,726.77). Also, insider Dan Wright acquired 613,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,750 ($22.51) per share, for a total transaction of £10,727,500 ($13,799,202.47). Company insiders own 11.36% of the company's stock.

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, sports and fitness enthusiasts, and the active lifestyle community in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Science in Sport and PhD Nutrition segments.

