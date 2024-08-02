Scorpio Tankers Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Scorpio Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $13.04 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.73 EPS.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $380.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.62 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 47.36%. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share.

STNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

NYSE STNG opened at $76.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $84.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 319.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 419 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 14.84%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

Featured Articles

