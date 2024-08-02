Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $76.49 on Wednesday. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.17.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.08. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $380.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post 13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 123,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after buying an additional 31,649 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $1,003,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 4,706.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 970,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,025,000 after purchasing an additional 950,600 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $3,772,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth about $596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

