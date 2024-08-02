Scotiabank Boosts American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $248.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $223.00 to $248.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AMT. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.42.

NYSE AMT opened at $227.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.11. American Tower has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $229.22.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

