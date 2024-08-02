Scotiabank Boosts CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Price Target to $25.00

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector underperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CVI. Mizuho started coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $37.00 to $33.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.55.

Shares of NYSE CVI opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. CVR Energy has a 12-month low of $23.93 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.83.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.39. CVR Energy had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CVR Energy will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CVR Energy by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,934,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,229,000 after purchasing an additional 424,348 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,567,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CVR Energy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,842,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,839,000 after purchasing an additional 103,235 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,484,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in CVR Energy by 282.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 104,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 77,539 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

