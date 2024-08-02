Sean Rahilly Sells 10,158 Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 10,158 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $826,454.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 101,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,294,570.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Enova International Stock Performance
NYSE:ENVA opened at $86.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.45. Enova International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $88.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.95 and a 200-day moving average of $61.87. The company has a current ratio of 12.07, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.
Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $628.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.92 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Enova International by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 137,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at $957,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 232,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after buying an additional 53,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.
About Enova International
Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.
Further Reading
