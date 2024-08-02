Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Ecolab Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ecolab in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Ecolab’s current full-year earnings is $6.58 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ecolab’s FY2024 earnings at $6.57 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.57 EPS.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share.

ECL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $251.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ecolab from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ecolab

Ecolab Stock Up 4.1 %

ECL stock opened at $240.24 on Thursday. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $156.72 and a 12 month high of $249.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $68.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 158.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Ecolab by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.