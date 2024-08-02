Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on IMAX Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of IMAX in a research report issued on Monday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IMAX’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $88.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.52 million. IMAX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

IMAX has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.56.

NYSE:IMAX opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average of $16.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. IMAX has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $21.45.

Institutional Trading of IMAX

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 50,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 545.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 40,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

