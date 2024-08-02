Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on PJT Partners Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for PJT Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for PJT Partners’ current full-year earnings is $4.35 per share.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.93 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.12%. PJT Partners’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PJT opened at $126.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.67. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $71.47 and a 1 year high of $136.90.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PJT Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in PJT Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

