Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.25 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SES. CIBC upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.97.

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

TSE SES opened at C$12.16 on Thursday. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$6.64 and a 52-week high of C$12.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54. The firm has a market cap of C$3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.55.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rene Amirault sold 43,125 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.95, for a total transaction of C$515,343.75. In other news, Director Rene Amirault sold 43,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.95, for a total value of C$515,343.75. Also, Senior Officer Corey Ray Higham purchased 208,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,419,504.05. Insiders have bought a total of 323,569 shares of company stock worth $3,752,369 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Secure Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.