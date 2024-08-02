Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) PT Raised to C$15.00 at ATB Capital

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$13.25 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.97.

SES opened at C$12.16 on Wednesday. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of C$6.64 and a one year high of C$12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.55.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo acquired 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.16 per share, with a total value of C$40,176.00. In other news, Senior Officer Corey Ray Higham bought 208,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,419,504.05. Also, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo purchased 3,600 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.16 per share, with a total value of C$40,176.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 323,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,752,369. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

