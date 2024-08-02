Security Bank (OTCMKTS:SYBJF) Shares Down 19.8%

Security Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:SYBJF – Get Free Report) shares fell 19.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01. 683 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 10,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Security Bank Stock Down 19.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25.

Security Bank Company Profile

Security Bank Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to wholesale and retail clients in the Philippines. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Business Banking, and Financial Markets segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposits, consumer loans, credit cards, bancassurance, and investments to individual clients.

