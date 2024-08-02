SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,958 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $4,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,161,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $14,172,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,990,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,649,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in SEI Investments by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 114,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,298,000 after buying an additional 75,358 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other news, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 656,386 shares in the company, valued at $44,004,117.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $3,268,320.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,677,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,759,000.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 656,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,004,117.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,000 shares of company stock worth $8,406,920 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of SEIC opened at $67.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.03. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $52.19 and a 1 year high of $72.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $518.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.14%.

About SEI Investments

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.