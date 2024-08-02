Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to Post Q2 2026 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) – Roth Capital cut their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Semtech in a report released on Tuesday, July 30th. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Semtech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Semtech’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Semtech had a negative net margin of 129.52% and a negative return on equity of 154.99%. The company had revenue of $206.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.16 million.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SMTC. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $36.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.90.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $30.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Semtech has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $46.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,504,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Semtech by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,369,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,996,000 after buying an additional 613,274 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Semtech during the second quarter worth $13,239,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 5,613.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 426,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,735,000 after purchasing an additional 419,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth $5,964,000.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

