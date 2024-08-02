Serica Energy (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Trading 5.1% Higher

Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.68 and last traded at $1.65. 60,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,250% from the average session volume of 4,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Serica Energy Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.24.

Serica Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Serica Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serica Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.