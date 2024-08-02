Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $79.91, but opened at $72.35. Service Co. International shares last traded at $76.41, with a volume of 387,957 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.07). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $209,902.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,388,327.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCI. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 12,200.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in Service Co. International by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Service Co. International by 406.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

Featured Stories

