Severfield (LON:SFR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $64.98

Severfield plc (LON:SFR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 64.98 ($0.84) and traded as high as GBX 82 ($1.05). Severfield shares last traded at GBX 82 ($1.05), with a volume of 740,266 shares trading hands.

Severfield Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 76.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 64.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. The firm has a market cap of £248.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,171.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Severfield alerts:

Severfield Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Severfield’s previous dividend of $1.40. Severfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,714.29%.

Severfield Company Profile

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Europe, and India. The company manufactures metal decking products; plate girder sections, rectangular and/or circular apertures, optimal section profiles, and intumescent coating products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Severfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.