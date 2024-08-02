SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Position in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in Solid Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Solid Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Solid Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Solid Power by 644.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 29,482 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Solid Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Solid Power alerts:

Insider Activity at Solid Power

In related news, CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $311,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 683,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,874.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 562,500 shares of company stock valued at $937,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SLDP

Solid Power Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDP opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69. The firm has a market cap of $332.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.76. Solid Power, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.94.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 million. Solid Power had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 345.37%.

Solid Power Profile

(Free Report)

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.