SG Americas Securities LLC Has $42,000 Position in BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Free Report) by 45.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,554 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackSky Technology were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 315,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 174,773 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 896,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 86,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 10,701 shares in the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackSky Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of BlackSky Technology in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

BlackSky Technology Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of BlackSky Technology stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24. BlackSky Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $24.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.02 million. BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 82.02% and a negative net margin of 52.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackSky Technology Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackSky Technology Profile

(Free Report)

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.